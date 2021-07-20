Blazing Heat Returns to Tri-State Tuesday as Severe Storm Threat Looms

Blazing heat and smothering humidity return to the tri-state area Tuesday, while the threat of more widespread thunderstorms looms a day later for a region that has been inundated by flash floods and tornado warnings the last week and a half.

Tuesday is expected to be feature mainly hazy sunshine -- perhaps made hazier by the wildfire smoke that made its way Northeast from the West Coast -- with highs around 90 degrees, though an isolated showers and thunderstorms could fire up well north and west of New York City leading into the late-night hours.

An approaching cold front will increase the likelihood of more storms Wednesday. Some could turn severe, producing damaging winds, blinding downpours and possibly some hail. Parts of New Jersey are still recovering from a wild bout of weekend weather that saw 2 inches of rain fall in 2 hours in Newark and a spattering of tornado warnings issued across the tri-state area.

High pressure will build in from the northwest overnight leading into Thursday to steer drier air into the region, which will bring some much-needed relief from the humidity through the end of the workweek.

Expect temperatures to fall into the less humid mid-80s Thursday and Friday, while beach weather returns Saturday with sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

