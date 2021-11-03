Storm Team 4

Bitter Cold Arrives to Tri-State; Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories Issued

Portions of the tri-state woke up to below normal temperatures as well frost in some areas. And, it is anticipated that it will happen again.

What to Know

  • Wednesday night will be even colder than the previous night with frost and freezing conditions closer to the city. This chilly pattern is expected to stick around for the next few days.
  • This cold pattern will not last too long. There is a warming trend next week with a return to normal November temperatures.

We may still be in the autumn months, but the tri-state area has gotten a glimpse of cold, freezing conditions.

Wednesday night will be even colder than the previous night with frost and freezing conditions closer to the city. This chilly pattern is expected to stick around for the next few days.

As of Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service -- Mount Holly office, a freeze occurred across much of the Southeast Pennsylvania as well as Central and Northwest New Jersey regions -- effectively ending the growing season.

Freeze watches and frost advisories remain in place for parts of the region and will continue into Wednesday night as temps dip into the 20 and 30s once more, according to Storm Team 4. A freeze watch is in effect for portions of eastern Long Island and Connecticut late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The coldest spots are also expected to be seen in the Hudson Valley. New York City will dip into the 30s for the first time this season.

While it is expected that the weather will remain mainly dry through the early weekend, Storm Team 4 is watching this weekend closely as a significant storm develops off the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts. However, it isn't expected for the storm to hit the tri-state, as it looks to remain offshore, keeping weather conditions dry for the New York City Marathon scheduled for Sunday.

There is good news on the horizon, though. This cold pattern will not last too long. There is a warming trend next week with a return to normal November temperatures.

