New York state health officials have issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for NYC on Thursday due to the forecast presence of wildfire smoke from Canada.

Any impacts are expected to be low, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast to reach 101-150 in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Residents over the age of 65, children under the age of 14, pregnant individuals, outdoor workers and people with pre-existing conditions are recommended to limit their outdoor activity.

The air quality alert runs all day Thursday until midnight.

Long Island is under the alert too, as are Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties.