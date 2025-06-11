Air Quality

Air quality advisory issued for Thursday amid Canadian wildfire smoke

By Storm Team 4

New York state health officials have issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for NYC on Thursday due to the forecast presence of wildfire smoke from Canada.

Any impacts are expected to be low, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast to reach 101-150 in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Residents over the age of 65, children under the age of 14, pregnant individuals, outdoor workers and people with pre-existing conditions are recommended to limit their outdoor activity.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The air quality alert runs all day Thursday until midnight.

Long Island is under the alert too, as are Westchester, Rockland, Orange and Putnam counties.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Air Qualitynyc weather
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us