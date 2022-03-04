Storm Team 4

70 Degrees Sunday? Record Highs on Tap (Again)

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

If it feels like it's been warm in New York City lately, that's because it really has.

For the fifth time in less than four weeks, a record high is on tap for the city and surrounding areas. Storm Team 4 expects we'll tie or break daily temperature records at Central Park, Newark, Bridgeport, Islip and Poughkeepsie on Sunday.

Some areas even have a shot at 70 degrees, notwithstanding the fact that it's still technically winter.

Don't get too used to it, though - storms roll in Monday, and by the following Sunday, highs should be fully 30 degrees lower.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us