70 Degrees Sunday? Record Highs on Tap (Again)

If it feels like it's been warm in New York City lately, that's because it really has.

For the fifth time in less than four weeks, a record high is on tap for the city and surrounding areas. Storm Team 4 expects we'll tie or break daily temperature records at Central Park, Newark, Bridgeport, Islip and Poughkeepsie on Sunday.

Some areas even have a shot at 70 degrees, notwithstanding the fact that it's still technically winter.

Don't get too used to it, though - storms roll in Monday, and by the following Sunday, highs should be fully 30 degrees lower.