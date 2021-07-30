Tornado Now Confirmed From Wild NJ Outbreak Thursday

A line of severe weather thrashed New Jersey Thursday evening, triggering hours of tornado warnings and multiple confirmed and suspected twisters.

The first confirmed tornado hit about 5:54 p.m. in Montclair, touching down inside the Montclair Golf Club. The EF-0 twister was only 50 yards wide and was on the ground for just one-third of a mile, but it felled multiple trees and totaled a house.

This is the path of the confirmed EF-0 that touched down near the Montclair Golf Club in Verona, NJ just before 6pm on Thursday. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/5Bdj9fWeNy — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 30, 2021

The storms also brought flash flooding, destructive winds and hail — some of which was the size of a half dollar. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout northern and central New Jersey well into the evening.

There were reports of cars getting trapped in flood waters, with one driver in Bergen County needing to be rescued after getting stuck under a railroad trestle. There were also reports of flooding in Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth and Passaic counties, along with wind damage in Somerset and in Barnegat Township in Ocean County.

More damage was seen in Pennsylvania, where powerful winds left a path of destruction in Bucks County near Philadelphia.

The good news, such as it is: Thursday's precipitation helped out the Canadian wildfire smoke that has been leaving NYC in a haze.