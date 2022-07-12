Live Radar: Track Latest Timing, Potential Impacts for Today's Severe Storm Threat

A powerful and fast-moving storm system is expected to hit the tri-state area during Tuesday's evening rush, rolling first across the Poconos before swirling down into northern New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley en route to New York City.

Long Island and the Jersey Shore should see the rough weather last. Damaging winds are the key threat at this point, but large hail and tornadoes are also possible.

