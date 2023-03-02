Nasty Winter Storm Eyes NYC Area: Torrential Rain, 40 MPH Winds and Snow Expected Over 12-Hour Siege

What to Know Another storm is brewing that could bring more snow Friday into Saturday; this looks to be a mainly rain event for NYC, though it is expected to be heavy at times

The system should start at some point before Friday's evening commute and might initially be all snow, even in NYC, but it should transition to rain in the city and areas south at night; the situation for people in northern NJ, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut is a little more complicated

Friday's storm follows a winter wallop that kicked off this week by dumping more than a half-foot of snow on parts of NY and mucking up two commutes; NYC saw a few inches from that system

A developing winter storm is expected to inundate the New York City area with up to 2 inches of rain, and possibly a few flakes, while dumping nearly a half-foot of snow on spots far to the north and west over the course of a roughly 12-hour siege that should begin just as you're trying to get home from work on Friday night.

For now, it appears the storm may start out as snow (yes, even in NYC) but it will likely warm up and make the change to rain for the city and spots south. The snow and mixed precipitation will arrive during Friday's P.M. commute, around 5 or 6 p.m. in the city, with the worst weather coming during the evening and into the overnight hours.

Some flooding is also possible because of the combination of heavy rain and snowmelt. There's an inch to 2 inches of liquid locked up in some of the current snowpack out there, and another 1 to 2 inches expected Friday.

This system is a bit more complicated for those in northwest New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Connecticut. Along with snowfall, there are indications of a significant sleet accumulation in these areas, with accumulating ice also a big concern for our far northwest counties like Pike in Pennsylvania and Sullivan in New York.

Freezing rain is another threat.

This side of the storm won't really manifest until late Friday into early Saturday, based on current models. It will likely have moved on by sunrise on Saturday.

Things could change, of course, so stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest forecast developments, though it doesn't appear we have to worry about schools yet.

The Monday night-into-Tuesday storm led to dozens of school closures and delayed openings across the New York area. Check the latest closings here (and bookmark that URL for easy visiting the next time).

We're looking at a warming trend ahead of the upcoming weather system, with temperatures expected to climb back near 60 degrees on Thursday before highs plunge by double digits once again Friday. We could see some showers associated with a cold front early Thursday, but that should mostly be done by the time the morning rush ends.

The weekend looks like a mixed bag at this point, with temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s and morning showers possible Saturday. Sunday looks to be the better day, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 45 degrees.

Next week looks cool and quiet. And for those wondering, we spring forward on March 12. Sign up for our newsletters here.

