Severe storm threat: Tornadoes possible across NYC area tonight after suffocating heat

What to Know Powerful storms are expected to rock the tri-state later today after a stifling and humid day that will see highs soar into the 90s, though it will feel much worse

High heat and humidity set the stage for strong storms later. Winds topping 60 mph are expected with this system; hail an inch in diameter is also possible. While there appeared to be an elevated tornado risk a day ago, that has dissipated. A twister isn't impossible, though

The strongest storms will move through the tri-state from mid-evening to shortly past midnight, with the worst weather window in NYC from 9 pm to 11 pm. Rain will continue overnight, but the severe threat diminishes.

Wednesday is a high-impact weather day, with extreme heat stifling the tri-state area in the afternoon and strong to severe storms battering the region in the evening.

Temperatures soared into the 90s for most on Wednesday as dew points climbed into the upper 60s, making it even more uncomfortable. That level of heat and humidity made temperatures feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in some areas.

The combination prompted a heat advisory for Central and South Jersey. An air quality alert is also in effect.

The good news: The heat is going to be short-lived. The bad news: The relief comes from a cold front that also brings severe storms.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for New York City, Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess and Ulster counties, as well as Fairfield County in Connecticut, until 9:15 p.m. New Jersey's Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union counties have the same warning issued until 9 p.m., while Long Island is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the entire tri-state area until midnight, with storms expected to hit the New York City metro area around 8:30 p.m. or so, pushing into the east end of Long island after 11 p.m. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Risk of tornadoes across the NYC area

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a warning of a low threat of isolated, brief tornadoes during the evening. The original concern was primarily west of the city, but a later weather statement covered much of the area.

Through most of the afternoon, the only battle was with the heat. Save for a few spotty showers or storms by the evening commute, it wasn't be until later in the evening that storms became a more widespread concern.

Certainly, storm coverage and intensity will increase as the evening goes on, so avoid driving on the roads late at night if you can.

Storms will produce abundant lightning and some are expected to produce damaging wind and hail. The storms have had a history of hail and wind damage in the form of downed trees while moving east from the midwest.

Lesser concerns will be isolated minor flooding and pop-up tornadoes, which would be concentrated in and around North Jersey to the west of NYC.

If Wednesday night is when you put out the garbage or recycling, consider waiting until Thursday morning so your bins don’t get blown down the block. Wind gusts are expected to top 60 mph.

Unstable trees or dead branches could come down in the storms, too, leading to power outages.

When the showers have moved out, temperatures return close to average and humidity comes back down to a comfortable level, giving way to a gorgeous end of the workweek.

Hourly outlook

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.