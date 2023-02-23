Next Weather System Could Bring Snow to NY Area

Even as the tri-state looks to recover from a New Jersey tornado and a wintry mix of precipitation that mucked up the last few commutes for many, we're already looking at our next weather system: And this one may bring snow.

Early models are hinting at a decent snowfall late Monday into early Tuesday, especially north of New York City and into northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and parts of Connecticut. Regardless of whether it pans out, the looming system does signal an unsettled, cool start to March, with yet another big system rolling in to kick off that month.

Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest weather developments, since much could change forecast-wise over the next few days. In the meantime, the messiest overnight precipitation moved out and clouds will eventually clear.

We're looking at cooling temps Friday -- down to about 45 from about 48 on Thursday -- and even more cooling Saturday, when highs are expected to barely top the freezing mark. Winds will gust to near 30 mph Friday, so it will quickly feel like winter again as wind chills drop into the 20s and 30s.

We're looking at another split weekend weather-wise, with Saturday expected to feature frigid temps in the low-to-mid-40s and possibly some afternoon flurries.

By Sunday, we're back to above-average temperatures. We're tracking yet another storm system that could hit in a week or so, but at this point, it's too hard to predict how it could impact the tri-state area. For now, expect rain and stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest weather developments.

