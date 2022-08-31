Here's Your Mostly-Good-News Holiday Weekend Forecast Update (and What to Know in Between)

Congrats. You made it to Wednesday. Here's your reward.

A downright gorgeous stretch of weather descends on the tri-state area starting Wednesday, one featuring comfortable highs in the low-to-mid 80s with low humidity relative to what we've been experiencing lately. That streak continues into Saturday, at least (sorry), before the chance of storms returns -- and lingers -- through the long Labor Day holiday weekend.

The muggy factor starts to creep up over the course of the day Saturday, and the weekend overall is expected to be a weather transition period of sorts. Skies turn cloudier by Sunday as storm chances increase by evening. The unsettled pattern lasts into Tuesday, though no day is expected to be a total washout. You should still be able to get your BBQs in.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The improved weather comes on the heels of a stiflingly hot and humid stretch that capped Tuesday evening with strong storms in parts of the tri-state area. Heavy downpours prompted some local flood advisories, though no widespread issues were reported.

Some in the Hudson Valley saw up to 5 inches of rainfall in a six-hour span as the storms hit.

While welcome, the rain wasn't expected to be sufficient to bust the drought plaguing the tri-state area this month. The latest weekly update found parts of New York City to be experiencing the worst drought conditions in two decades. It put all of central and northeastern New Jersey in a moderate to severe drought, and the northwest part of the state into the "abnormally dry" category for the first time. Learn more here ahead of the next release on Thursday morning.

Heavy downpours and training storms quickly have added up to as much as 5 inches of rain in the Hudson Valley west into Sullivan County! #StormTeam4NY pic.twitter.com/ziyg3pXZlk — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) August 30, 2022

Expected temps should be close to or slightly above average the first week of September.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below. Check weather alerts for your neighborhood here.