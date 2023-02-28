Next Winter Storm May Bring Even More Snow to NYC Area This Week: What to Know

What to Know The winter wallop that kicked off the week is winding down after dumping more than a half-foot of snow on parts of NY and mucking up two commutes; NYC saw a few inches from this system

Another storm is brewing later in the week that could bring more snow Friday into Saturday; at this point, it's too early to predict any possible totals so stay with Storm Team 4 for updates

Things quiet down after that system, with near-average temps and mostly sunny skies forecast for the first full week of March

Better late than never? Ish?

Winter has made an appearance in New York City, dumping actual accumulating snowfall on the five boroughs overnight and more than a half-foot elsewhere, and if you weren't satisfied with the totals we've got good news.

There's an encore.

Granted, it's still a bit early, but we're eyeing the chance for another storm system on Friday. That one continues to be worth watching, with wind, rain and snow all back in play. Temperatures will once again be a key factor, especially in the New York City area, which may see mainly rain if the mercury stays above freezing.

Right now, it looks like that storm will start during or after Friday's morning commute. It's too early to predict how much snow we might see from that system, but measurable snow is more likely north and west of New York City. Stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest forecast developments, though it doesn't appear we have to worry about schools yet.

The Monday night-into-Tuesday storm led to dozens of school closures and delayed openings across the New York area. Check the latest closings here (and bookmark that URL for easy visiting the next time). The steadiest snow moved out of the region shortly after dawn, making for some rough morning commutes on Tuesday.

Storm Team 4

Snow and/or rain showers or a mix of both are expected to continue intermittently through the early afternoon, but the lingering precipitation will be light -- and any additional snow accumulation should be minor. Skies clear overnight.

We're looking at a warming trend ahead of the next weather system, with temperatures expected to climb back near 60 degrees on Thursday before highs plunge by double digits once again Friday. Check the latest weather alerts here.

The weekend looks like a mixed bag at this point, with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s and morning showers possible Saturday. Sunday looks to be the better day, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 43 degrees.

Track any approaching precipitation using our interactive radar below.