Tropical Storm Debby hurtles toward NYC area: What to expect

More soaking rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby is expected to seize the tri-state area Friday, days after powerful storms dumped 2 inches of rain an hour -- for a total of 5 inches in spots.

Debby will push tropical moisture onshore as it moves north and merges with a stalled front. The flood threat in the northeastern U.S. will increase as rain ramps up Friday afternoon and evening as Debby approaches.

Rainfall rates up to 2 inches an hour are possible again, making flooding a chief concern associated with this system. Thanks to a recent update in Debby’s track, the worst of the rainfall and storms is now expected to pass west of the NYC metro area. That will shift the greatest flood threat into the Mid-Hudson Valley, Catskills and Poconos.

Overall, around 1 to 3 inches of rain can be expected to fall closer to coastal areas, with some 3-to-4-inch totals farther inland. This is in addition to the 2 to 5 inches of rain that fell on Tuesday.

In addition to heavy rainfall, Friday comes with a marginal risk for severe weather. The main concern will be damaging winds. Gusts could exceed 50mph, strong enough to blow limbs off trees and knock down power lines.

Showers and storms will move offshore early Saturday morning. When that happens, humidity will drop significantly and sunshine will increase throughout the day and leave us with a beautiful weekend overall.

Sunday into the start of next week looks lovely.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.