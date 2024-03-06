Heavy rain expected to impact PM commute, widespread flooding possible

Heavy rain is expected to overspread the New York City area later Wednesday, threatening to complicate the evening rush with flash flooding, ponding on roadways and transit delays.

The day started off dry, after a break in the overnight rain, but showers are expected to return to the region, moving up from the south by midday. The steadiest, heaviest rain is expected during the afternoon and early evening hours.

There is potential for widespread minor flooding, with some areas possibly seeing more significant flooding. Minor river flooding is also possible in the next day or so.

New York City issued a travel advisory for Wednesday into Thursday, as some flood-prone roads may become impassable during the evening commute. The primary flood threat is set to end around midnight, though residual flooding is possible through the morning, the city's Emergency Management Department said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A flood watch has been issued for a swath of the tri-state area from 1 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. The biggest flooding risk is for areas east of NYC, on Long Island and parts of coastal Connecticut, where the highest rain totals will be. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Ultimately, a widespread 2 to 3 inches of rain is expected, with locally higher amounts possible, by the end of the week.

New York City issued a travel advisory for Wednesday into Thursday, as some flood-prone roads may become impassable during the evening commute. The primary flood threat is set to end around midnight, though residual flooding is possible through the morning, the city's Emergency Management Department said.

The wet weather continues Thursday, which will be windy, as gusts pick up a bit. Isolated flooding is a concern beginning Wednesday night.

The lone decent day looks to be Friday, which will be dry. But after three days of rain, much of the ground will still be waterlogged, so not exactly ideal conditions for heading to the park for a picnic.

The weekend doesn't look to provide much respite either. More precipitation could come Saturday and Sunday.

If there is some good news, it's that it will be far too warm for any snow to develop. The high temperatures each day will be in the mid-50s, eliminating any chance for a late-season snowstorm (at least for now).

Next week starts off gusty and chilly before a warm-up arrives just before midweek. Some of the wind chills on Monday will make the commute feel January-like. But it does get better after that.

Check out the 10-day extended forecast and our interactive radar below.