Isolated Storms Threaten Again Today as NYC Braces for 1st Heatwave of 2022

What to Know Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the tri-state area again Thursday after intense cells slammed small pockets of New York, Ulster County especially, late Wednesday, leaving thousands without power

More rain is actually needed in the tri-state, with some spots seeing abnormally try conditions, according to Storm Team 4's drought monitor

After Thursday's storm threat, Friday sees pleasant weather in the mid-80s with lower humidity; the storm chance returns Sunday and Monday, though, ahead of NYC's first possible heatwave next week

Tri-state residents should once again brace for another round of potential isolated-but-intense thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, forecasts say, after a night that saw buckets of hail wallop parts of New York so badly it looked like piles of snow were accumulating in some Ulster County neighborhoods.

A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible at any point from midday into the late afternoon hours, though the best chance for thunder is south and east of I-95. Check here for the latest severe weather alerts.

Wednesday night's storms affected mainly Ulster County, where more than 11,500 customers remained without power by mid-morning Thursday. People in some parts of the country saw buckets of hail fall so quickly they piled into what looked like mounds of snow. Trees also were reported down in Dutchess and Ulster counties, with Kingston particularly hard-hit.

Although some are still reeling from that destructive system, any rain for the tri-state area would be quite welcome, given the region is starting to see "abnormally dry" conditions in spots.

Storm Team 4

Friday features more pleasant weather with highs in the mid-80s as the humidity lowers a bit, but the reprieve will be brief.

Smothering humidity returns with a vengeance by Sunday, which should bring actual high temperatures in the high 80s along with the threat of afternoon thunderstorms. Expect more unsettled weather in the high 80s and a storm chance Monday.

The current forecast calls for three straight days of 90-degree or higher temperatures at Central Park starting Tuesday, which would mark New York City's first official heatwave of 2022. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.