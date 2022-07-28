Twin, Yet Isolated, Storm Threat Plagues NYC Area Next 2 Days. Then We Get a Reward

If you didn't get a chance to enjoy the few beautiful days we had this weekend, you'll have another opportunity soon.

First, though, comes a two-day stretch of heat and humidity, with isolated thunderstorms possible across the tri-state area.

Thursday and Friday both feature higher humidity than the last few days and the chance of storms, though the latter lessens by Friday. Any storms that emerge either day will likely fire up in the mid-afternoon hours, with the threat lingering into the evening, but the risk zone shifts south Friday as the system moves through the tri-state area.

The potential for severe weather is low on both days, but slightly higher for Thursday and well north of New York City. Storms could start firing up as early as 2 p.m. in spots. Damaging winds and heavy rain appear to be the primary threats at this point, but hail is also possible.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As is often the case with severe weather, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. These storms will be more scattered than those that hit the New York area earlier this week to end the heat wave, and some may get no lightning or thunder at all.

Check the latest severe weather alerts in your neighborhood.

Storm Team 4

Another cold front moves through Friday, triggering the next chance for storms. The risk associated with that system is weighted heavily to the south, with South Jersey more likely than other spots to see potentially severe weather.

Again, the risk is minimal. Most should see spotty showers over the next two days. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest on potential forecast shifts and changes.

Breaking Down Thursday's Weather Threats

Storm Team 4

Storm Team 4

Storm Team 4

Once the storms move out the weather vastly improves, with a gorgeous weekend forecast in the mid-to-high 80s and partly sunny skies. Lower humidity stays in place for a few days, too. It will mark yet another welcome reprieve for New York City after two, at times record-breaking heat waves this month, the second of which lasted a miserable full week.

And we could have another one heading our way in early August. The end of next week is trending warmer, which could bring another stretch of 90-plus-degree days and possibly the third heat wave of this summer.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.