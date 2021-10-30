Trick-or-Treat Forecast Calls for Dry Skies After Halloween Morning Showers

Trick-or-treaters are expected to get the greenlight to leave their umbrellas and rain jackets at home on Halloween.

Despite two days of blustery winds and on-and-off showers, the skies above the tri-state area should be clear of rain chances by the time kids are ready to head outside for candy.

Scattered showers are possible through the rest of Saturday and into the next morning, but mostly over Long Island and Connecticut.

The forecast for #Halloween evening still NOT spooky pic.twitter.com/TnNrR3eH13 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) October 30, 2021

Any isolated showers that fall Sunday will clear out with the clouds by the evening.

Temperatures in the 50s may have some considering a costume with layers or long sleeves.

The week ahead follows a cooling trend with the possibility of temps dropping into the 30s, a first for the season.