Travel advisory, storm watch issued in advance of this weekend's winter storm

New York City officials have issued a travel advisory from Saturday night through Sunday in preparation for a winter storm expected to drop up to five inches of snow in the NYC area.

A winter storm watch has also been issued from New York City through northern New Jersey and Fairfield, Connecticut. The watch is in effect from 8 p.m. on Saturday to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

"This weekend's winter weather will make getting around difficult, with snow and potentially freezing rain creating slippery and icy conditions,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol in a statement. "We want everyone to be safe. If you can, please stay off the roads and use mass transit. If you must go out, give yourself extra time and be very careful whether you're walking, biking, or driving."

The agency is encouraging New Yorkers to subscribe to the Notify NYC alert system to obtain updates and information on weather emergency alerts. The emergency notification system is available in 14 languages, including American Sign Language.

Alternate side parking regulations were suspended for Saturday to facilitate snow operations, the Department of Transportation said.

.@nycemergencymgt encourages New Yorkers to prepare for potential winter weather tomorrow, 2/8 into Sunday, 2/9. 3-5 in. of snow with sleet & freezing rain possible. Exercise caution. For more tips: https://t.co/TsFYgzy8G6. For weather info: https://t.co/VYE0syIJF4 pic.twitter.com/W2lFvgbYcL — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) February 7, 2025

Mayor Eric Adams said city agencies are prepared for the storm, which is the second affecting the tri-state area in a week. The city is also monitoring for the possibility of additional snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“Our city agencies are ready to answer the call and keep New Yorkers safe as we expect freezing temperatures and snowfall this weekend,” said Adams. "We’re prepared for what comes our way."

With temperatures dipping below freezing, the Department of Social Services issued a Code Blue alert, which triggers street homeless outreach teams to ensure unsheltered individuals are connected to shelters during the emergency.

Temperatures are to go below freezing tonight. If you see anyone at risk, especially those living on the street, please call 311. During #CodeBlue, shelter is available system-wide for anyone brought to a shelter by outreach teams. Accommodations are also available for walk-ins. pic.twitter.com/bNfWhgCOIu — Homeless Services (@NYCDHS) February 7, 2025

The city also said it will have a fleet of more than 700 salt spreaders and sanitation workers working in 12-hour shifts.

The National Weather Service is forecasting accumulating snow, possibly mixing with sleet in the night hours of Saturday into Sunday morning. The NWS says there is a chance for freezing rain early Sunday morning.