Track Weather Radar Live as Winter Storm Nears

A developing coastal storm is expected to slam the New York area with a wintry wallop of snow, ice and rain late Thursday into Friday night, potentially burying parts of the Hudson Valley under up to 8 inches of the white stuff and inundating others with flooding downpours.

Wind gusts will be intense at times, too.

Track the approaching system using our live radar above and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

