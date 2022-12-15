Storm Team 4

Track Weather Radar Live as Winter Storm Nears

How much snow will you get? That depends on where you live. Here's the latest weather radar

A developing coastal storm is expected to slam the New York area with a wintry wallop of snow, ice and rain late Thursday into Friday night, potentially burying parts of the Hudson Valley under up to 8 inches of the white stuff and inundating others with flooding downpours.

Wind gusts will be intense at times, too.

Track the approaching system using our live radar above and get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 right here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weathersevere weatherMemorial Day Weekendlive radar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us