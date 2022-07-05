Torrential Rain, Strong Winds Eye NYC Area Tuesday: What to Know

What to Know A beautiful first half of the day Tuesday is on tap for the tri-state area

Spotty showers and storms develop later in the day, but the severe weather threat is well to the west of the tri-state area

Locally heavy downpours and strong winds are still possible for a large part of the New York City area, according to Storm Team 4

Enjoy the gorgeous holiday weekend weather? It's about to change.

Tuesday started off sunny but clouds are expected to oversweep the New York City area by early afternoon as the potential for showers and thunderstorms increases.

Storms are expected to continue firing up intermittently across the tri-state area into Tuesday night. The threat of severe weather is well to the west of the region, but some inland parts of New Jersey could see strong storms later in the afternoon and evening.

Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible across a wide swath of the tri-state though, so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest forecast details.

Clouds persist on Wednesday, even though the rain will have moved out apart from a passing shower. Expect above-average temperatures near 90 degrees.

The weather cools back down to the more tenable low 80s on Wednesday and should stay there through the early part of next week, though Friday could bring some showers. It looks to be a picture-perfect weekend, though, so keep the grill tools close.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.