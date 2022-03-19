Thunderstorm Risk Could Bring Hail, Damaging Winds Saturday Night

Some 24 hours after tri-state residents were treated to one of the warmest days of the year, an approaching weather threat has the potential to bring severe storms late Saturday.

The main threats of the weekend storms appear to be hail and damaging winds, but lightning can't be ruled out. Storm Team 4 even says there's a risk of a tornado or two.

Storms should move into the area around 7 p.m. and still around for three or four hours before clearing out.

New York City could miss the worst of what's coming Saturday night, while those to the west and north get the brunt of the storms.

But before the weather takes a turn for the worse, much of the tri-state will be treated to patchy, dense fog. Visibility should be spotty for most throughout the day, especially out on Long island where the fog could linger into the afternoon.

Spotty showers are possible as the day continues, but don't expect any heavy rain in the afternoon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The storms arrive well to the west around 7 p.m. before reaching parts of northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley around 9 p.m. Anything that reaches the city would come the following hour, Storm Team 4 predicts.

Make some INDOOR plans this evening after dinner...strong to severe storms are forecast to move in after 7pm. pic.twitter.com/fKFrcZKQ9v — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) March 19, 2022

Overall, conditions improve dramatically by the next morning, just in time for the NYC Half Marathon. Sunday's temperatures will top out in the upper 50s.