The Heat Is On: Expect Temps Over 90 For the Next Week — And It'll Only Get Muggier

What to Knowu003cbru003e A dangerous stretch of heat grips the tri-state area starting Tuesday, sending temperatures into the 90s. They're expected to stay there for a solid week

It'll feel more like 100 for much of the week because of high humidity; NYC's average number of days above 90 degrees in July is 11, five days more than the current total this year.

Conditions could be perilous for especially vulnerable people and pets, so be sure to check on any older neighbors to make sure they are able to handle the hot weather.

The first extended and brutal blast of summer is about to hit the tri-state, and there won't be any relief in sight for quite some time.

The heat will arrive Tuesday, and will stick around well past its welcome. A "cold" front passing through the tri-state overnight will bring some less humid air for the day, but it will still be very hot, as temperatures climb past 90. Still, it will likely be the most comfortable day for a while.

Come Wednesday, the humidity returns and temperatures will go even higher, hitting the mid 90s — and staying there through the weekend. With the humidity factored in, it'll feel closer to 100 degrees for much of the latter half of the week. Those conditions could be perilous for especially vulnerable people and pets, so be sure to check on any older neighbors to make sure they are able to handle the hot weather.

A heat advisory could be coming from the city during the next few days. Any NYC resident who needs a place to keep cool should look for the nearest cooling center in their neighborhood. Check the latest severe weather alerts.

New York City's average number of days above 90 degrees in July is 11, five days more than the current total this year. The heat wave will eclipse that mark by the time all is said and done.

NYC had its official heat wave of the summer last week, with Thursday being the third straight day in the city where temperatures hit 90 degrees or above. This heat wave will be even hotter and possibly more than twice as long.

Track any approaching weather using our interactive radar below.

The heat wave follows Monday's storms that triggered a bevy of flash flood and thunderstorm warnings throughout the New York City area, with flash floods impacting commutes for many throughout the tri-state. A record amount of rain fell at Central Park throughout the day on Monday, with 1.85 inches recorded — breaking the daily rainfall record of 1.76 inches previously set in 2012.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, Long Island, Westchester and Rockland counties in New York as well as most of northern New Jersey and Connecticut's Fairfield County into the early evening. Flash flood warnings were issued for Manhattan, the Bronx, Long Island Westchester, Fairfield and Bergen counties.

Damaging winds and heavy rain thrashed much of the tri-state area late Monday afternoon, including New York City.

As the day wore on, widespread showers fell elsewhere, with flash floods leaving more than 5 inches of rain, according to radar estimates, in parts of New Jersey's Bergen and New York's Westchester counties by the early afternoon. In the area around Purchase and Mount Pleasant, in Westchester County, up to nine inches of rain may have fallen, radar showed.

Several roads had to be closed and high water rescues were said to be underway. New Jersey's Bergen County had a slew of road closures due to streets being inundated by the rain, some where vehicles were almost entirely submerged and people had to ditch their cars, climbing out of the windows to escape. In the city, the rain led to a massive sinkhole opening up on Radcliffe Avenue in the Morris Park neighborhood, making the road impassable. Some time later, a white work van was swallowed by the expanding hole.

Mass transit options were also impacted by the rain, with multiple lines for NJ Transit and Metro-North having to deal with delays sometimes over an hour.