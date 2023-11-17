Thanksgiving travel weather: Storm could make for rough roads and possible delays

Looking for when will be best to get away for Thanksgiving? If you don't time your travel right, going "over the river and through the woods" may lead to a commuting headache.

A pre-holiday storm rolls in early Tuesday, with rain and gusty winds increasing. The real impacts of the storm may be felt as early as Tuesday afternoon. And before it starts impacting the NYC area and rest of the northeast, the storm will be hitting much of the Midwest — so if your Thanksgiving destination is anywhere from Chicago to Atlanta to D.C., travel on Tuesday will likely be effected.

That will likely lead to holiday travel delays, whether it be from traffic on wet and rainy roads, or flights getting pushed back. Those delays could stretch into Wednesday morning as the rain and winds continue, and perhaps get even heavier.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged caution for the extreme weather that is forecasted, especially for western and northern portions of the state.

"I just want to remind everybody to be vigilant. We're expecting freezing rain, snow accumulations, high winds – everything you would not want to see as you're heading out for your holiday travels. But the warnings are out there, and I'm asking everyone to heed them at this time," Gov. Hochul said.

The system is expected to dump about two or three inches of rain in all, with the heaviest rains set to come Wednesday morning. Winds will be most powerful Tuesday night, nearing 40-50 mph. Gusts will stay at that level early Wednesday, but should die down a bit by the afternoon and evening — allowing for the balloon inflation to go ahead as planned.

Fortunately, all the nasty weather clears out by late Wednesday, as many people start hitting the roads or heading to the airports. Then any possible (probable?) delays would be due to the sheer volume of people traveling, which experts have said is likely to be the busiest holiday travel day ever.

For Thanksgiving itself, skies will be clear as the tri-state dries out, though it will be on the colder side. Highs will only reach the low to mid-40s, making those annual football games and turkey trots a bit chillier than normal.

And while Black Friday isn't quite what it used to be in terms of in-person shopping, those venturing out for deals that day should bundle up as well, with overnight and early morning highs likely below freezing, and it will only reach the low 40s by the afternoon. Sounds like a good day to stay home and eat some leftovers.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast: