After a big, soaking rainfall mercifully brought an end to the tri-state's lengthy drought late last week, two more rounds of rain in the forecast for this week will likely lead to a soggy Thanksgiving.

It's great for addressing the region's dramatic precipitation shortages that led to water restrictions and drained reservoirs, but the timing is less than ideal. It may rain on your parade in more ways than one.

The first batch of rain moves through Tuesday morning, ahead of a cold front. The front is fast-moving, so it won’t be an all-day rain and it won’t add up to much accumulation.

But a quick downpour or two is certainly possible, which could slow traffic to a temporary crawl. Those with travel plans ahead of the holiday may want to consider leaving during the afternoon or evening, after the rain is gone.

Wednesday will be the busiest travel day this week (and probably of the year, as is common the day before Thanksgiving), and it is looking great in the Northeast. Anyone traveling along the East Coast can expect a rain-free ride.

Those heading to Midwest could have bigger problems. By late afternoon and evening, showers and mixed precipitation will pick up from Missouri to Ohio, making for some messy travel weather.

The good news: If you’re spending Thanksgiving in the Midwest, the bad weather will clear by the holiday. The bad news: That system will bring soggy weather to the tri-state on Thursday.

Showers arrive early Thursday morning, so anticipate a rainy parade in New York City. If you plan on spectating, you’ll want a rain poncho, waterproof boots and a warm coat. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all morning. Couple that with the damp air and you’ll definitely feel the chill.

Post-parade, showers will stick around. That’s bad news for anyone hoping to deep fry their turkey (we may not know a ton about cooking, but we do know oil and water don’t mix – so it’s best to have a backup plan ready).

Spotty showers linger into Friday morning, so keep an umbrella handy if you plan on doing any Black Friday shopping. And while you’re shopping, treat yourself to that warm scarf and cozy hat you’ve been eyeing. It may still be fall, but it will feel like the middle of winter all weekend.

Stay warm and dry out there!