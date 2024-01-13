Temps take frigid nose dive as snow squall threat enters weekend forecast

What to Know New Jersey's Passaic River is expected to stay at major flood stage for days, leaving flood-weary residents vulnerable in multiple communities

Sunday looks to be chilly and windy all day -- think a true winter feel outside. Wind chills should be in the 20s for most of the day. A rain or snow squall is possible Sunday afternoon

We're tracking the potential for accumulating snow potential Tuesday -- and this time it looks like the air will stay cold for all of us

Get ready for a wild ride this weekend.

After hitting 60 degrees in Central Park on Saturday, temperatures take a dramatic shift toward freezing. It's bundle-up weather for the next couple of days; that means hats, gloves and scarves at a minimum.

Gov. Kathy Hochul warned of a “dangerous storm” as she announced that the Buffalo Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers NFL playoff game was postponed from Sunday to Monday.

Residents of the county that includes Buffalo were told to stay off the roads starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, with the forecast calling for 1 to 2 feet or more of snow and winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

A snow squall could bring a quick burst of snow that greatly reduces visibility and could deliver a quick inch of snow for places where it's cold enough.

Sub-freezing temps return Sunday night and could lead to a lot of ice where flooding has been a problem in recent days. Temps go even lower for Monday morning with wind chills in the low teens or single digits.

Along with that winter feel comes the risk of potential snow. At this point, the forecast brings another chance for snow on Tuesday, maybe an inch or two.

River flooding, coastal concerns

Despite the rain reprieve, New Jersey continues to face an ongoing flood risk into the weekend.

Most flood-prone rivers in the Garden State receded amid a dry day Thursday, mitigating their risks. The Passaic River, though, is expected to remain in major flood stage for days -- no thanks to another round of rain overnight into Saturday.

Another half to inch and a half of rain overnight threatened to exacerbate the river flooding threat for areas still soaked from Tuesday's storm. High winds arrive late, too, with gusts likely topping 50 mph down the shore.

Gov. Phil Murphy cautioned flooding this weekend could be even worse than it was last month come Sunday. Check the latest severe alerts here. Wind advisories have also been issued, with strong gusts expected.

Hudson River spilling over its banks at Weehawken Pier … haven’t seen the river this high in 10 years #weehawken #nyc #njwx pic.twitter.com/CJL3uma9Kq — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) January 13, 2024

The good news is our local rivers are expected to go below major flood stage over the next couple of days.

Hudson Line service on Metro-North resumed to normal service -- but with delays -- following an early suspension due to flooding.

Hudson Line service is now operating on or close to schedule. Earlier, service was suspended because of flooding between Garrison and Beacon. — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) January 13, 2024

Unlike the conditions for last weekend's storm, there looks to be sufficient cold air in place for a more widespread snow event. It'll all depend on the storm track, of course. Meanwhile, get ready for a deep freeze. Check out the 10-day.

