Temps are going up in a big way — and so are the pollen levels

With cloudy skies and temperatures hovering only in the 50s, Monday put the brakes on this weekend’s spring surge. For those of you who reluctantly traded your t-shirt for a jacket, you’ll be back in a t-shirt before you know it.

Saturday’s high was 85, squarely in mid-June territory as far as temperatures go. We won’t quite get that warm again this week, but we will return to the upper 70s on Tuesday. That’s certainly justification for shorts and t-shirts again.

Just beware of high tree pollen in the air. Trees are blooming all over town, so if you have allergies you’ll be sniffling and sneezing a lot.

After a very warm Tuesday, temperatures drop a notch or two, but they stay above average. In fact, we’ll enjoy a series of near-70-degree days that take us straight into the weekend.

With the exception of a few showers Monday night, rain doesn’t return until this weekend. We could be in for a decent soaking on Saturday, which could put a wrinkle in your outdoor plans that day.

Sunday will be dry and sunny, but cooler.

And next week, even into the start of May, temperatures will stay above average. Spring is making up for lost time; enjoy every moment of it.