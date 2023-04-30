Teens Trapped in Flooded NJ Tunnel for Hours Rescued During Sunday Storms

Two teenagers were rescued in New Jersey after flash flooding swept through Bergen County.

Officials say the teens got stuck in an old train tunnel in Edgewater when water started rising quickly. Emergency crews received the 911 call around 4:30 p.m. for help off River Road.

Firefighters swam in and pulled the two kids out of the tunnel -- after they'd reportedly been inside the tunnel for several hours.

"They said they were in the tunnel for about two hours. They'd seen something on the internet where they wanted to explore the tunnel," Lt. Robert Jacobsen said. "Just think before you do things, especially with the weather outside."

Jacobsen said the rescued teens were OK, but they were still taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out.

The rescue came amid a seemingly endless downpour in the Garden State, most of which was under a flash flood watch for all of Sunday. Two round of thunderstorms were expected to pass through the area before the end of the day.