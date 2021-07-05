Sweltering Temps and Possible Severe Storms Expected to Return to Tri-State Tuesday

Sweltering temperatures are expected to arrive in the tri-state area once again Tuesday -- and with the heat the possibility of severe storms.

Storm Team 4 is tracking an increasing threat for severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into the evening, from roughly 3 to 9 p.m. The main threats are currently damaging winds and hail. With the possibility of this severe weather comes dangerous high temperatures, which are also expected to pummel the tri-state area making it feel nearly 100 degrees.

We are tracking an increasing threat for severe weather Tuesday. Damaging winds will be the main threat from 3-9pm. pic.twitter.com/h65hxHCopw — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) July 5, 2021

The storms are expected to subside in time for Wednesday, although the heat and humidity remain. The tri-state area is expected to experience muggy and unsettled conditions throughout much of the week, with the high heat finally breaking Thursday, although the high humidity is expected to remain.

Thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday, making way for partly cloudy skies in time for Saturday.

