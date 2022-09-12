Strong Storms Eye NYC Area Monday: Damaging Winds, Flash Floods, Hail Possible

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit the tri-state area later Monday, potentially bringing torrential rain and intense winds to parts of the region after a cloudy and wretchedly humid day with temps in the high 70s.

Isolated storms could pop up in spots by the afternoon, though the better chance of rough weather is later Monday night into the early morning hours Tuesday.

Some cells that develop could be strong to severe. Lightning is considered likely, while tornadoes, flash floods and large hail are all possible. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

The wet weather moves out by late Tuesday morning, paving the way for a glorious and sunny stretch in the mid-70s to low 80s all the way into early next week.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Track any approaching storms using our interactive radar below.