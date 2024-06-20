Storms fueled by smothering heat and humidity threaten NYC area through Saturday

Along with the hot and humid temperatures we’ve been contending with this week, storms are back in the forecast as early as Thursday evening. And storm chances will persist into Friday and through the weekend.

High pressure is still influencing our region, keeping us rain-free right now. But there’s a boundary is moving through just north of our area that will bring back the shower and storms chances, especially for our northernmost counties.

Thursday

Most of us will stay dry the whole day, contending only with the stifling heat and humidity. A heat advisory from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday was extended to include New York City (finally).

For those in Sullivan, Ulster, or Dutchess County, spotty storms will move through in the evening. Any storms that develop could be severe, producing damaging winds or large hail. Thankfully, these storms are quick and rain totals are low, so flooding is not anticipated.

Friday

Our storm threat pushes further south by Friday. After another hot and humid start, storms bubble up and move through our region by the mid-afternoon.

The Hudson Valley could, again, see some severe storms, along with parts of with North Jersey and Connecticut. But those in Central Jersey, Long Island and the five boroughs could still see an isolated shower or storm as well.

Destructive winds are the main concern, but minor flooding is also possible. Flood threats are confined to the Hudson Valley, where majority of Friday’s storms and the heaviest rain will develop.

Timing is primarily during the afternoon and evening hours, so bring the umbrella with you before heading outside and don’t be surprised if you encounter some showers on the drive home.

Saturday

By Saturday, storm chances are scattered across the region.

From the Hudson Valley to the Jersey Shore, you’ll want to have an umbrella ready. Starting around lunchtime through the evening, spotty showers will be popping up, though the entire day is not a wash out.

Thankfully, no destructive winds or large hail are expected with these storms. There is a marginal chance for some minor flooding, again, in the northern Hudson Valley.

Unfortunately, these rounds of weekend showers will not provide much in terms of relief from the heat and humidity. It is not until a cold front passes through on Monday that we’ll finally get a break, though it’ll be short lived.