Scattered storms strike Friday before picture-perfect summer weekend arrives

A ling of strong to severe storms was marching toward western New York overnight, triggering a thunderstorm watch for a handful of counties in New Jersey.

Forecasts called for a messy morning commute on Friday with storms expected to pummel much of the region from anytime between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m.

The threat of severe weather increases with a lineup of strong thunderstorms for Friday impacting the morning rush hour with the possibility of continued thunderstorms in the afternoon as temperatures rise.

Flash flooding and damaging straight line winds appeared to be the day's main threats, although most areas were not expected to see less than 2 inches of rainfall.

The rain should clear out by Friday evening, paving the way for a spectacular weekend. Temperatures will stay about normal for this time of year and the humidity should be moderate.

The next chance of rain comes Tuesday, with another round of 90-degree days on its heels.