What to Know Another winter storm dumped heavy snow across the tri-state, with some areas seeing more than a half-foot of the white stuff

The hardest hit was Armonk in Westchester County, which saw 11 inches of snow, New Canaan in CT got 10.5 inches; Central Park saw 3.8 inches

Winter storm warnings were issued for most of the tri-state area and the Monday morning commute is a slick one

The third winter storm in several days has come and gone, but not before dumping close to a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state, Storm Team 4 says, and making for a difficult Monday morning commute and prompting widespread school closures and delays.

Public schools in New York City are closed Monday due to the storm, Mayor de Blasio announced. Hundreds more around the region are either delayed or closed Monday; see a full list of school closings here.

Light snow started falling Sunday evening, but the heaviest fell overnight just before rush hour, with some areas seeing snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour, forecasters said. De Blasio urged all drivers to stay off the roads in the morning if possible so plows could clear the way as quickly as possible.

By early Monday, parts of New Jersey and New York had more than a half-foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service. The highest total was in Armonk in Westchester County in New York with 11 inches and in the Garden State the highest amount was in Franklin Lakes, which saw 9.4 inches. New Canaan in Connecticut saw 10.5 inches.

On Long Island, in Franklin Square in Nassau County, 2.5 inches fell and 1.6 inches fell in Upton in Suffolk County.

Eight inches was reported in Fairfield in Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Winter storm warnings that were issued for the tri-state have since been lifted. (For the latest watches and warnings from Storm Team 4, click here.)

Less than the projected amount of snow fell in the Big Apple with the most, 3.8 inches, falling in Central Park. 3.5 inches fell at LaGuardia Airport and only 1.6 inches fell in Bergen Beach in Brooklyn. Click here to check how much fell in your neighborhood.

Gov. Cuomo urged people to stay off the roads during the storm and after so crews could clean up.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency for all of New Jersey. He said the Department of Transportation activated 2,500 plows and salt spreaders to keep state highways clear.

New York City had 695 salt spreaders on the street and 1,600 plows ready before the flakes started falling, the mayor said.

Hundreds of flights in and out of New York City's three major airports were canceled and delayed, according to FlightAware.com. At Newark, more than 150 flights were canceled with less than 100 at LaGuardia and JFK airports.

American Airlines said it had canceled nearly 300 flights Sunday and travelers at local airports could re-book without paying fees. Get up-to-the-minute commute updates here.

Much of the snow is expected to stick around throughout the week as colder air moves in, Storm Team 4 says. Temps are expected to fall back into the 30s Monday.

The storm comes just as the region finishes cleaning up from a Saturday snowfall that dropped 4 inches in Central Park, 6.5 inches on Long Island and caused hundreds of flight delays.