Spring Freeze: Near-Record Lows on Tap for Monday

Feels like temperatures Monday will fall to the single digits and teens

Winter may be over but it certainly won't feel that way for the next couple of days.

A swift drop in temperatures aided by strong wind gusts will make it feel like temps have dropped into the single digits and teens on Monday.

But before we get to the start of the work week, there's a chance of snow Sunday afternoon. Storm Team 4 expects a few flurries to surprise some in the tri-state before the sun sets.

Things get much colder as the weekend comes to a close. By Monday morning, temperatures will drop dramatically and stay downright bone-chilling for most of the day.

Expect wind chills to bring temperatures to near-record lows. The record low temperatures for Monday in most spots range in the teens, many set more than three decades ago.

Tuesday morning is still unpleasant, then we bounce back a bit midweek.

