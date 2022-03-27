Spring Freeze: Near-Record Lows on Tap for Monday

Winter may be over but it certainly won't feel that way for the next couple of days.

A swift drop in temperatures aided by strong wind gusts will make it feel like temps have dropped into the single digits and teens on Monday.

But before we get to the start of the work week, there's a chance of snow Sunday afternoon. Storm Team 4 expects a few flurries to surprise some in the tri-state before the sun sets.

Today is cold. Tomorrow will be ANOTHER LEVEL of cold pic.twitter.com/tDrk9eLaQm — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) March 27, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Things get much colder as the weekend comes to a close. By Monday morning, temperatures will drop dramatically and stay downright bone-chilling for most of the day.

Expect wind chills to bring temperatures to near-record lows. The record low temperatures for Monday in most spots range in the teens, many set more than three decades ago.

Tuesday morning is still unpleasant, then we bounce back a bit midweek.