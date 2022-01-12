Coastal Storm Could Bring Major Snow to Tri-State as Temperatures Seesaw

Storm Team 4 is eyeing a developing coastal storm that could bring major snow for some tri-state residents late this weekend, though it's too early to predict potential totals or who could be hit worst with the track still five days out.

At this point, inland areas would be the ones to see the most snow potential. It would likely fall late Sunday and linger through Monday, which could make for a rough commute for those not observing the federal Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Much is uncertain about the forecast at this point around the track and temperature conditions so stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest. More clarity around the forecast should come within days. Check the latest severe weather alerts here.

What's clear right now, meanwhile, is that it is bitterly cold outside. Wednesday's early temperatures marked yet another frigid start, with wind chills hovering near or below zero amid wake-up temperatures in the teens for many.

Unlike Tuesday's raw temperatures that kept the mercury in the teens all day, Wednesday's temps should climb back near 40 at the height of the afternoon.

However, winds will still be brisk, with gusts up to 30mph possible along the coast. That could make it feel even more uncomfortable outside.

Consider letting your faucet trickle to help prevent pipes from freezing!

The mercury rebounds more on Thursday, with highs expected around 44. That would be above normal for this time of year. Then the warming trends end.

Temperatures plunge back to the mid-30s Friday and closer to Tuesday's temperatures, around 20 degrees, on Saturday. They climb to around 29 Sunday and higher, to about 38 on Monday, which could impact potential snow totals.

Expect below-average temperatures for the latter half of January, with highs barely above freezing most of next week.

