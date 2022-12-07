Snow Threatens Part of NY Weekend Forecast: What Areas Could See Some Accumulation?

Oh, the weather outside is...surprisingly mild, at least for now. But there's a chance some areas near New York City could see accumulating snow this weekend.

After a couple of dreary days, we'll turn the corner toward more pleasant weather coming Thursday. Skies clear out and highs will be above normal in the mid 50s, but the damp, dreary, gray weather will be gone. Partly cloudy skies and decreasing humidity actually will make it feel quite nice.

Friday and Saturday will be about 10 degrees cooler, but still quite seasonable and with plenty of sun. The next weather-maker arrives in the tri-state Sunday afternoon, bringing rain to the city and a possible wintry mix overnight — depending on how much temperatures drop Sunday into Monday.

So where is snow possibly going to accumulate? Areas north and west of the city, mostly, including Connecticut, the Hudson Valley, Catskills and northwestern New Jersey. It wasn't yet entirely clear how much could be expected

The wintry mix will be out by early Monday morning, yielding to dome drizzle. Chilly but dry weather will take over through mid-week, with a morning freeze possible for Tuesday morning.

More rain and showers could be in the mix for late next week as well, particularly for late Thursday into Friday.