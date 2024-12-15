Overnight snow, freezing rain could make for icy roads Monday morning

A winter weather advisory was put in place late Sunday for many counties across the tri-state for potential winter weather threats to our area.

For the counties under the advisory, people will likely see snow initially before transitioning to freezing rain overnight.

Ice accumulations look small, just a glaze to a few hundredths of an inch, with an inch or two of snow at higher elevations. The ice could be enough, however, to make for slick roads for Monday morning's commute.

New York City just gets rain and that should wrap up by mid-morning on Monday.

Another round of rain comes late Monday night and clears out before sunrise Tuesday morning. Then a third round comes on Wednesday night.

Basically, keep those layers and umbrellas handy for most of the week.