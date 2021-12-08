Light Snow Hits Some in Tri-State, Wild Temperature Rollercoaster Comes Next

What to Know Wild temperature swings are on tap for the tri-state this week -- from a 60-degree Monday to a 40-degree Wednesday to the mid-60s again Saturday -- and we could be in for a bit of precipitation

A storm system had been tracking to potentially bring measurable snow to NYC Wednesday but that forecast changed; if anything, it might rain a bit. North and west suburbs could see 1-3 inches

Temperatures stay chilly, in the high 30s, on Thursday before climbing back near 50 degrees Friday and hitting 65 again on Saturday; then we're well above average temperature-wise through next week

New York City has yet to see its first measurable snowfall of the season — and while a potential big-time snow event appeared to be possible a few days ago, that no longer seems to be the case. The five boroughs might not even get a dusting.

Light snow overspread -- or at least tried to overspread -- the far northern suburbs during the morning commute Wednesday. A secondary low develops offshore, which could bring some showers or light mixed precipitation to Long Island and coastal Connecticut in the afternoon and into the early evening.

It really is TRYING to snow. Not much luck in most areas yet. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/oBIURsmMws — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 8, 2021

No winter weather advisories are in effect for the tri-state area at this time.

Overall, the impact will be low for the region. Most roadways should just be wet, with high temperatures expected to stay well above freezing (around 40) for the day.

The New York City area, which had been bracing for a potential wallop, now isn't expected to see any accumulation at all. Rain showers are likely south and east of the city intermittently throughout the day.

Spots further north and west like Liberty and Scranton could see up to 3 inches of the white stuff by the time the system moves out, while those in the Poughkeepsie area are expected to get an inch or less. Any measurable snow is expected to stay in northern counties like Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster, but it won't be much.

Best chance of seeing any snow Wednesday will be in the northern Hudson Valley. Not this time #NYC pic.twitter.com/BWLhvjKKQp — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 7, 2021

The weather stays chilly through Thursday and may dip just below 40 degrees, then rebounds Friday to the high 40s and, wait for it, back to the mid-60s on Saturday.

The rollercoaster continues as the mercury plunges back into the mid-40s on Sunday and leaps up to 50 Monday, then steadily higher over the course of the workweek, according to Storm Team 4.

That expected mid-December warmth takes home with above-average temperatures all week. The average high for New York City this time of year is 47.