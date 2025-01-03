January 2025 is set to deliver in a big way when it comes to wintry temperatures.

We won’t be getting anywhere close to record-setting cold. We’re not even getting set for the coldest air of the season. But what is interesting about the cold snap getting under way is its lengthy duration.

Temperatures will be hovering around the freezing mark for at least the next week and a half. And with freezing temperatures comes the chance for accumulating snow.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Unfortunately for snow lovers in New York City, snow totals look pretty meager for Central Park. But there are opportunities headed our way for a fresh coating of snow, especially south of NYC.

The first round of snow showers arrives late Friday afternoon, continuing into the early evening. A weak clipper passes south of the city with enough moisture to deliver light snow to parts of Central and South Jersey. Ocean County is best-positioned for plowable snow, but we could see flakes as far north as Essex County.

That first system moves in and out quickly, and that means snow accumulations will be light, 1 to 3 inches for Ocean County. But even light snow can lead to slick roads, so those in Central and South Jersey should drive safely and slowly Friday afternoon and evening.

The second snow-maker arrives Monday.

This one has a better chance for delivering accumulating snow to the metro NYC area, and extends further north. The city could see an inch or so from this storm, while parts of the Jersey Shore could get 3 to 5 inches, especially further south.

Just like Friday’s snow chance, the storm comes from a low-pressure system — and while this one initially had been tracking south of the area, it has taken a northern turn. However, forecast snow totals will depend heavily on the forecast storm track, which is expected to waver over the next few days.

Neither system is a blockbuster worth cancelling school over, but there may be enough snow to give parts of New Jersey especially a coating of white. And thanks to our temperatures staying around freezing, any snow that we do get will be sticking around for a while.

The snow from these two systems will be scenic, even shovel-able for some, but not especially impactful. Anyone hoping for a big winter storm is going to have to wait.

The cold temperatures look like they’re here to stay for a while, but we need a bigger storm to move through while the mercury is below freezing in order to rack up some hefty snow totals. It just takes one well-timed, well-placed storm to get some serious snowfall in Central Park.