Snow Coming Overnight, But Will NYC Finally Get Its First Measurable Snowfall?

In a winter that's socked parts of the country in history-making snow storms, New York City still hasn't seen any measurable snowfall this winter.

It's an occurrence that is not entirely unheard-of; in 1973 the city didn't have any significant accumulation until Jan. 29. And with no significant snowfall in the extended forecast, there's a chance NYC sets a new record for latest snowfall.

Yes, we've technically seen snow flakes this season. But the city has only recorded trace amounts, often mixed in with rain showers. We could even see some snow fly after midnight Sunday into Monday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Last winter, Central Park recorded its first measurable snowfall on Dec. 23, although it was only .2 inches. We're already more than two weeks behind that and more than a month behind the average first snow (Dec. 7).

Not only is the lack of snowfall abysmal compared to what came down last year, but it's down from the average for the month of December and first week of January.

The National Weather Service crunched the numbers for the roughly five-week period and found last year nearly matched the average six inches accumulated at Central Park.

So far this winter, we have not seen much snowfall in the local area and this is below normal and quite a bit lower compared to this same time last year. Central Park, NY and Kennedy, NY have only had trace amounts of snow this winter season so far. #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/CNhTPLKjHB — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 8, 2023

Looking ahead, it's not yet clear when the first major snowfall of winter will strike.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, it's possible we will see above normal temperatures through the rest of the month. The same models aren't quite definitive on what's in store in terms of precipitation.