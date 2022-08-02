Smothering Heat, Humidity Grip NYC Area Again Ahead of Days-Long Storm Threat

Buckle up for a rollercoaster week of weather in the tri-state area.

Summer heat and humidity returned with a vengeance Tuesday, with highs expected to reach near 90 degrees in the New York City area ahead of a three-day stretch that could mark the third heat wave so far this summer. Mercifully, this one is only expected to last three days, with temps of 90 or higher forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A slight dip in humidity Wednesday briefly alleviates the misery but it'll still be hot. This next wave of blistering heat is expected to peak Thursday, when highs will hit the mid-90s for many in the tri-state area. Heat indices of 100 degrees and higher will only compound the potential dangers from the heat, so check on vulnerable neighbors and pets if you can.

An air quality alert is in effect. Check the latest severe weather alerts in your neighborhood.

Friday is forecast to be the final and third straight day of at least 90-degree heat and kicks off a stormy stretch for the New York City area. While it's not going to thunder nonstop, the chance of storms persists for the tri-state area daily through early next week. And the humidity won't break until the middle of next week.

