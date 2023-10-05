Showers possible Friday ahead of a much cooler weekend

After a warm stretch that made the tri-state feel summery this week, this weekend will feel downright fall-like.

Before we can get to a chilly but nice Sunday, we'll have to get through some showers.

Friday will start the cooldown and come with a few showers, but they will be generally light and with low impact on your commutes or travel to start the weekend.

Showers with some thunder will come through on Saturday. Most of the heaviest of the rainfall will be confined to areas north of us, especially the New England area.

The winds will also pick up on Saturday with chilly gusts through Sunday.

Moving into next week, it will be mostly dry until more possible weekend rain. But it will be much cooler with lows in the 40s possible for NYC.