Severe Weather Brewing for Tuesday Night, Highest Risk for Wind and Lightning

Outside chance of a tornado threat as well

Storm Team 4 is tracking the threat for a few strong thunderstorms to impact the tri-state later this evening. With instability increasing across the region, a few storms are expected to develop during the afternoon-evening hours.

One round of showers and isolated storms will sweep across the area between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Another, potentially stronger, cluster of storms is expected to move through the tri-state between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. One or two of the storms may become severe, producing damaging winds up to 60 mph.

While a tornado outbreak is unlikely, a tornado or two cannot be ruled out with the strongest storms.

Track the storms with our interactive radar below:

