Severe Storms Threaten Wednesday P.M., With Tornadoes and Hail Possible

Summer-like heat returns on Wednesday, and brings with it some summer-like severe weather in the afternoon and into the evening that could lead to hail and possibly some isolated tornadoes.

After hot and humid conditions to start, with temperatures just shy of 90 degrees, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of a cold front, Storm Team 4 says. The window for severe weather looks to be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, with the storms coming near the city right at the peak of the evening rush hour.

Wind damage is the primary threat, with destructive gusts and lightning likely, especially in areas north and west of the city. The chance for damaging hail and tornadoes can't be ruled out either for areas in central and northern New Jersey, into the city and western Long Island, and up into the Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

Tomorrow afternoon and evening, be weather aware! Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, especially N&W. pic.twitter.com/474CRmt9DS — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 25, 2021

The fast-moving scattered storms can be expected at different times for the region, but areas further north and west of NYC are most likely to see severe weather. Fortunately, the speed in which the storm cells will be moving means that flash flooding is unlikely.

Once the storms are done Wednesday night, Thursday looks to be a very pleasant and warm day, with temperatures in the low 80s and with lower humidity. That warmer weather doesn't stick around for most of Memorial Day Weekend, however.

Temperatures dip back down into the 60s on Friday, as rain is expected in the afternoon and evening hours. Saturday will also have the chance for a few showers as it stays cooler than usual for one more day.

The holiday weekend forecast gets better day by day pic.twitter.com/HiEhdRY7ta — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) May 25, 2021

It warms up a bit Sunday, into the upper 60s with more sunshine, before Monday looks to be the real winner of the holiday weekend, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.