Red Flag Warning Hits NYC Again as Temps Climb; Check 10-Day Forecast Here

Break out the shorts! We're looking at an early-season preview of summer for this week -- and another red flag warning.

Our dry spell continues with at least four more days of sunny skies, paired with temperatures going up, up, and way into the 80s by the end of the work week.

The slow warm-up that started Monday continues in earnest Tuesday, with highs expected to reach the mid-70s in Central Park. By Wednesday, we near 80 -- and top that Thursday before peaking in the low-to-mid 80s on Friday.

New York City's forecast for that day is 84 degrees, close to what is average for early July (minus the humidity).

The combination of high pressure, super-dry air and a light breeze on Tuesday and Wednesday leads to a higher fire risk for the area. A red flag warning, meaning a heightened risk of fire spread, is in effect for New York City and parts of Long Island once again. In case you forgot, here's what that means (and check the latest weather alerts here).

So much for April showers!



Looks like we'll got a solid two weeks without measurable rain in Central Park. pic.twitter.com/k0AUc9008b — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) April 9, 2023

We shouldn't be visited by another bout of rain until late-day sprinkles for some on Saturday, then more widespread showers on Sunday.

The combination of dry conditions, winds and warm weather can create dangerous situations for fires.

Most of the record high temperatures for Friday were set all the way back in the 1940s. We should be within a degree or two of reaching those highs for Central Park, LaGuardia and JFK airports, as well as Bridgeport and Poughkeepsie.

Check out the glorious 10-day forecast for NYC below. After the rain comes over the weekend, expect conditions that are closer to reality for next week, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s as a cold front comes through.