Rare NYC Tornado Warning, Flash Floods Hit as Severe Storms Strike — and We're Not Done Yet

Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks.
The rare tornado warning for New York City expired at 5 a.m., but flash flood warnings remain in effect for Queens and Long Island's Nassau County until 8:30 a.m. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.
Flooding was reported on the Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle and on I-295 by Northern Boulevard in Queens, prompting significant road closures. Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources right here.
Lightning brightened the skies over New York City in the pre-dawn hours, dramatic Sky Cam footage shows, jolting some awake with thunderous booms and bright flashes of light.
New Jersey was hit hard, too. Some northeastern parts of the state reported flash flooding from the heavy downpours, with isolated spots recording up to 2 inches of rain in as little as an hour.
We get a brief reprieve, but another storm threat emerges later in the day as a cold front moves through. More rough weather is possible around 2 p.m. before the front finally passes. Then we transition to a very mild, sunny stretch.