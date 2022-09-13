Rare NYC Tornado Warning, Flash Floods Hit as Severe Storms Strike — and We're Not Done Yet

Severe thunderstorms pummeled the tri-state area overnight as most people slept, triggering booming thunder and a brief tornado warning in Brooklyn and Queens as windswept rain pelted streets and sidewalks.

The rare tornado warning for New York City expired at 5 a.m., but flash flood warnings remain in effect for Queens and Long Island's Nassau County until 8:30 a.m. Check the latest weather alerts for your neighborhood here.

Flooding was reported on the Hutchinson River Parkway in New Rochelle and on I-295 by Northern Boulevard in Queens, prompting significant road closures. Get real-time transit updates from all your key commute sources right here.

Lightning brightened the skies over New York City in the pre-dawn hours, dramatic Sky Cam footage shows, jolting some awake with thunderous booms and bright flashes of light.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was a wild night in New York City weather-wise.

New Jersey was hit hard, too. Some northeastern parts of the state reported flash flooding from the heavy downpours, with isolated spots recording up to 2 inches of rain in as little as an hour.

Storm Team 4

We get a brief reprieve, but another storm threat emerges later in the day as a cold front moves through. More rough weather is possible around 2 p.m. before the front finally passes. Then we transition to a very mild, sunny stretch.