If April showers bring May flowers, what will all these May showers bring?

May has been a soggy month so far. We haven’t been able to last more than two or three days without rain, and leading into Memorial Day Weekend that trend isn’t letting up.

We started this week dry, but rain returned to the tri-state Wednesday morning and it’s not quick to pass. We’ll be dealing with the cold, wet weather through Thursday.

The heaviest rain pushes through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. By the morning commute, most of the heavy rain will have passed into Long Island, but isolated downpours will be possible across the region.

If you’re not raining heavily where you are, you’re probably going to be dealing with light showers or drizzle. The bottom line is that you don’t want to forget the umbrella and raincoat; both will be very handy through Thursday evening.

On top of the steady rain, winds will pick up out of the northeast. Sustained winds on Thursday will be 10-20mph, with gusts up to 30. On the east end of Long Island, closest to the low pressure system causing this mess, gusts could exceed 40mph. The persistent ENE wind, combined with the rain and cold temperatures, will make for a miserable day.

The average high temperature for mid to late May is around 73 degrees. Through Thursday we will be stuck in the low 50s – a good 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal. These are temperatures we would typically see in mid to late-March! There is no shame in breaking out the hoodies and boots; sweater weather is back.

We’ll finally get see improvement on Friday. Skies will be generally drier, though a few lingering showers are possible, especially through the evening in the Hudson Valley.

Temperatures will trend up, too, albeit slowly. We’ll make it into the 60s Friday afternoon, which is still well off from where most of us would like to be at this time of year.

Even as they trend upward, temperatures will stay below normal through Memorial Day. Saturday and Sunday are in the 60s; with 70s finally emerging on Monday. Monday is shaping up to be the nicest day of the weekend.

With temperatures in the low 70s on Memorial Day, it’ll be great weather for an outside barbeque, but not quite the beach weather you may want. It’ll be pleasant enough on the sand, even with beach temperatures only in the 60s, but avoid the water. Ocean temperatures are in the upper 50s right now – still not safe for swimming.

Overall, our unofficial start of summer will feel more like spring. If you can look past the poor beach weather, it'll be a lovely weekend for enjoying time outside.

We’ve had some rotten luck when it comes to wet Memorial Day Weekends the past 10 years. And while we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower or sprinkle on Saturday or Sunday, most of us will get a dry weekend, and that’s impressive.

We just need get through the mid-week mess.