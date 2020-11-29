Powerful Storm Brings Rain, Strong Winds to Tri-State Monday; Severe Weather Possible

A powerful storm is forecast to roll into the tri-state area on Monday ending a stretch of sunny and dry days.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary threats, but severe weather can't be ruled out. A wind advisory will be in effect for Long Island and the Jersey Shore where wind gusts could get up to 45-50 mph.

Rain will push into southern New Jersey before sunrise and pick up in New York City around 7 a.m. Rain will get heavier by midday with 1-2 inches of rain possible by Monday night.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s by the late afternoon, fueled by strong southeasterly winds. This influx of warmth could be enough to trigger some severe weather.

Damaging wind gusts are the biggest threat, causing downed trees and power lines, but tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Rain should taper off by Monday night with cooler air moving in behind the storm.

Temperatures drop in the opposite during on Tuesday, falling into the 40s by the afternoon.