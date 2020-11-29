Storm Team 4

Powerful Storm Brings Rain, Strong Winds to Tri-State Monday; Severe Weather Possible

By Matt Brickman

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A powerful storm is forecast to roll into the tri-state area on Monday ending a stretch of sunny and dry days.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary threats, but severe weather can't be ruled out. A wind advisory will be in effect for Long Island and the Jersey Shore where wind gusts could get up to 45-50 mph.

Rain will push into southern New Jersey before sunrise and pick up in New York City around 7 a.m. Rain will get heavier by midday with 1-2 inches of rain possible by Monday night.

Storm Team 4 predicts wind gusts up to 45-50 mph are possible in parts of the tri-state Monday.

Temperatures will climb into the 60s by the late afternoon, fueled by strong southeasterly winds. This influx of warmth could be enough to trigger some severe weather.

Damaging wind gusts are the biggest threat, causing downed trees and power lines, but tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Several severe weather threats are possible Monday. Storm Team 4 says tornadoes can't be ruled out.

Rain should taper off by Monday night with cooler air moving in behind the storm.

News

Schools 6 hours ago

NYC Schools Start Phased Reopening in December, Pivot Away From Blended Learning

Coronavirus 55 mins ago

Fauci: US May See ‘Surge Upon Surge' of Virus in Weeks Ahead

Temperatures drop in the opposite during on Tuesday, falling into the 40s by the afternoon.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4weathertri-stateSevere Storms
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us