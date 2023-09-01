Storm Team 4

Plenty of sun, warm temperatures expected through tri-state area over Labor Day weekend

Friday is Sept. 1 -- the meteorological start of fall -- and it sure does feel like it!

Average highs this time of year are in the mid 80s -- and although we will be below that Friday and Saturday, the tri-state area will make that swing back to warmer temperatures in time for Labor Day.

Friday is perfection with a hint of a breeze, lots of sunshine and low humidity with temperatures in the upper 70s. As we head into the night we will see clear skies, light winds and low humidity: a crisp start to the weekend.

Saturday will see temperatures reaching 80 and sunny skies -- another forecast win! We will see temperatures increase, reaching 87 on Sunday.

This trend continues and come Monday, temperatures will reach 90 degrees with plenty of sun and humidity -- the perfect beach day to cap off the unofficial end of summer.

However, this humidity will stay in the area for the first few days next week -- meaning it will be a hot and humid start of the school year for many students.

A quick cooldown is expected by the end of next week, along with the next chance of showers.

