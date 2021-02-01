PHOTOS: Nor'easter Dumps Snow on NYC, Tri-State Published 1 hour ago • Updated 2 mins ago Winter storm warnings are in effect for the vast majority of the tri-state area, including all five boroughs of New York City, through early Tuesday, while coastal flood warnings are in effect for about a dozen tri-state countries. Check the latest severe weather alerts for your neighborhood here. 5 photos 1/5 Getty Images A woman walks her dog in Times Square during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. – A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on February 1, 2021, after blanketing the nation’s capital. The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 2/5 Getty Images A Times Square Alliance Public Safety officer stands in Times Square during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. – A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on February 1, 2021, after blanketing the nation’s capital. The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 3/5 Getty Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: A person wearing a mask walks past people dining at Sunday In Brooklyn’s enclosed outdoor dining structure during a snow storm in Williamsburg on January 31, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The pandemic continues to burden restaurants and bars as businesses struggle to thrive with evolving government restrictions and social distancing plans made harder by inclement weather. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) 4/5 Getty Images A person walks through snow during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. – A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on February 1, 2021, after blanketing the nation’s capital. The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) 5/5 Getty Images Snowplows drive through Times Square during a winter storm on February 1, 2021 in New York City. – A powerful winter storm is set to dump feet of snow along a stretch of the US east coast including New York City on February 1, 2021, after blanketing the nation’s capital. The National Weather Service issued storm warnings from Virginia to Maine — a swathe home to tens of millions of people — and forecast snowfall of 18 to 24 inches (45-60 centimeters) in southern New York, northeastern New Jersey and parts of southwest Connecticut. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) This article tagged under: SNOWNew York CityStorm Team 4nor'easter 0 More Photo Galleries See the ‘Float Houses' Taking Over New Orleans for Mardi Gras First Dogs Champ and Major Biden Officially Move Into White House Inauguration Day in Photos PHOTOS: MTA Bus Veers Off Road, Dangles From Overpass