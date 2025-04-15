Temperatures dip for midweek chill, but shorts and T-shirt weather returns for weekend

After a quick temperature surge this week, it’s time to cool things down as we head into midweek. We won’t face a return to winter, but it’s enough for you to pull out the warm jacket again…for a couple of days.

Temperatures will be down by over 15 degrees or so on Wednesday. We hit the mid to upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll only make the low 50s on Wednesday.

And the chill will be further heightened by a brisk northwest breeze. Throughout the day we’ll have gusts above 30 mph. It will feel more like the 30s in the morning and the 40s by the afternoon.

If you are tired of the chilly, blustery weather, don’t worry, Wednesday will be a one-day cool-down. By Thursday we’ll turn the corner and be back in the 60s by afternoon.

Temperatures will continue their climb straight into the weekend. Saturday’s high will make the mid-70s. But the warmth comes at a small price – a few scattered showers. Get your shorts and T-shirts ready. It’ll feel more like May than April.

In true spring fashion, we come back to April reality in time for Easter on Sunday. While not quite reaching Saturday’s warmth, it’ll still be a great day outside for the egg hunts.

And you won’t need to force heavy jackets on the kids; they’ll be comfortable without them.

But if you want more days like Saturday, it doesn’t take long before we see another spike in temperatures heading into next week.

Forecast models indicate these warmer temperatures will stick around through the end of the month; we’ll manage to end April on a much milder note than the one on which we started it.