More Snow Eyes NY Area Tuesday Ahead of Possible Weekend Storm; See Extended Weather Outlook

Want more snow? OK, but it won't be pretty.

Don't let this sunny Monday with highs in the 50s fool you. Clouds move in later Monday ahead of a quick shot of rain-to-snow overnight. Whatever happens will only happen for about six hours or so, limiting impacts.

Most tri-state residents should just have to deal with wet roadways during their Tuesday morning commutes. Some may face at worst a slushy accumulation. Then it gets gusty, and most of the day Tuesday feels like the 20s and 30s.

Check the latest National Weather Service alerts here.

Storm Team 4 How much snow are we getting Tuesday?

What's Next? 10-Day NYC Weather Forecast

Once the next system moves on, we're looking at a mainly quiet week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-high 40s. There is a chance another storm could bring more rain and snow to the tri-state area this weekend, with accumulating flakes more likely in areas north and west of the city.

At this point, it doesn't appear the system will be much more than a wintry mess of sleet and freezing rain for most of us, but things could change, so stay with Storm Team 4 for all the latest need-to-know weather updates.

And for those wondering, we spring forward on March 12.

Storm Team 4 Here's a look at your extended NYC weather forecast.

